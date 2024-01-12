Figure Skating | Makar Suntsev did not get enough points to qualify for the World Cup

The figure skater from Kotka had to ease his program and the technical scores dropped him down.

12.1. 20:12

Kaunas

Makar Suntsev the Japanese samurai theme didn't quite carry through to the end at the European Figure Skating Championships.

Kotkalainen dropped from 18th place in the short program of the free program to 20th place. He got a decent 69.56 points for his performance, but the technical level remained modest (52.79).

In the short program, Suntsev skated to his record score of 70.40 on Wednesday. In free skating, he got 122.35 points and the total points were less than two hundred: 192.75.

In October, at the Finlandia Trophy, Suntsev skated his record 200.55 points.

Suntsev would have needed at least 64 technical points to secure his place at the World Championships in March.

“Well, I still have two races to try for World Championship points. Tallinn Cup in February and the PM championships,” said Suntsev.

If the goal is not met, Finland's men's WC representative place will be given Valtter Virtanenwho already has the required technical points.

“The overall feelings are still good. In the end, I took everything there was to take. The feelings were good, but technically there was a lot to improve. I had to facilitate two triple jumps and landings. They cost a lot of points. It's a bit sad”, said Suntsev, who competed in the adult competition for the first time.

Samurai-themed Suntsev chose the Japanese two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu inspired.

“I have watched his programs, and I also wanted to take Japanese-themed music,” Suntsev said.

French Adam Siao Him Fa his new European title, despite losing two points for an illegal backflip. He was still superior (276.17) before second-placed Estonia Aleksandr Selevka (256.99).