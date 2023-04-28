Khawla Ali (Dubai)

The career of the photographer Abdullah Al-Hashemi, who mastered the art of “portrait”, is full of stories that his lens tells when it takes its position and determines its destination and focus towards the template or shape to be captured, in scenes closer to dramatic, representative shots that carry clear and deep artistic connotations for the personality and its blending with its external appearance that supports The idea is that his images reveal clear and precise messages.

Certified Trainer

Abdullah Al-Hashemi’s journey with photography began 8 years ago, and he devoted it to the style of dramatic “portrait” photography, and the lighting techniques that blend with the scene. As an engineer, what attracted him most in this hobby was the diversity of cameras, their equipment, and their advanced technologies in terms of accuracy and purity of lenses.

Al-Hashemi points out that the image reveals the depth of the dramatic personality, with its expressions and features, and the stories and narratives that are woven around it. This is the artist’s task in showing many details of the personality in one image or scene, in which he summarizes the idea to be described and communicated to the recipient.

challenges

Al-Hashemi excelled in photographing “portraits” and developing the scene in the studio with cinematographic technology. It is an art shrouded in a lot of ambiguity, as it is not just an ordinary “portrait”, but rather seeks to create a story capable of showing the character’s style with its strength and sincere expressions, and always looking for a pulse. The street through fleeting daily scenes.

One of the challenges that Al-Hashemi faces in portraying the dramatic or cinematic “portrait” is the poor performance of the actor in showing the features of the character according to the vision required of the photographer, and then the image loses its beauty and idea. He also faced the refusal of some people to take pictures of them during his travels, while he succeeded in taking pictures of international celebrities at their request.

courses

And about the stage of developing his skills in photography, Al-Hashemi confirmed that 90% of what he learned from the techniques, he received through “online” courses, while reading specialized books in the world of photography and its equipment, training and practice, and acquiring the experiences and expertise of well-known photographers on social media, and by interacting with them. in technical workshops.

Global ambassador

Al-Hashemi presented many workshops on the art of portraiture locally and in the Gulf, and participated in various photography exhibitions, including “Exposure”. Due to his creativity in the field of portrait photography, he became the ambassador of the “Fuji” international camera company, and the ambassador of the “Prophoto” company for lighting. One of the achievements that he is proud of is that he is requested by international companies to represent them in photography forums, due to his excellence in this field.