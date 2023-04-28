The debut of Mason, Spurs’ third coach of the season after Conte and Stellini, was a nightmare for 45′. Then the team shakes: 2-2 with the Red Devils

Coaches and ideas change, but Tottenham remains the same: crazy, schizophrenic, capable of anything. How to make up for two goals against Manchester United in the first game with Ryan Mason on the bench, third manager of the season after Conte and Stellini, after having conceded throughout the first half, giving the idea of ​​being a scared and in disarray team.

It is as if the boos at the interval, which closed 2-0 down, by fans angry with the players after having long contested ownership had awakened a slumbering team, which in the second half brought out all its talent by catching in the 79th minute with Son un deserved 2-2. It’s certainly not the draw that changes a negative season, but it’s what can give Tottenham the conviction that they are worth a place in Europe. United, who had just returned from the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton, confirmed by wasting a well-deserved first-half lead in the second half that they were not in their prime. See also The objective that Israel Reyes has for the Clausura 2023

THE KEYS — In the end, a draw was fair, as United dominated the first half and Tottenham the second half. Both could have scored more at their best, both were downed at their worst. The 2-2 brings Tottenham to 54 points in 33 games, the same as Aston Villa, one more than Liverpool and five more than Brighton, now the first of the players excluded from Europe who however have played three games fewer than Spurs , in which Gianni Vio remained the only Italian representative. United stop in the league after three wins in a row, lose the rhythm of Newcastle, who dominated with Everton and are now only in third place with two points ahead of the Red Devils, who however have played two games less. United dominated with the talent of Rashford, inspirer of Sancho’s 1-0 at the start of the game and then finisher before the break for the momentary 2-0. Tottenham reacted with the class of Kane, their star player to whom United fans sing “see you in June” in a courtship that will soon pass from the pitch to the market, given that his contract with Tottenham expires in 2024 and is not still been renovated. The centre-forward always knew what to do, even when the team drifted in the first half, and in the second half as a true leader he led a well-deserved comeback, sealed by his splendid assist to Son for the equalizer. See also 49ers dominate Seattle. Jaguars, incredible comeback: they were down 27-0, then they beat the Chargers

THE MATCH — United pass at the first opportunity through Sancho, who enters from the left in the 7th minute and beats Forster with a nice diagonal shot. Tottenham are confused, not even Kane manages to enlighten them, and apart from a save by De Gea on Perisic in the 28th minute United have the best chances. The doubling came just before the break, with a counterattack initiated by an illuminating ball from Fernandes and finished with Rashford who cheered after finally putting in Forster, who had twice previously denied him a goal. Spurs leave the field to booing from their fans but restart furiously and shorten in the 56th minute with Pedro Porro, who resolves a scrum in front of De Gea with a splendid right winger. United could close the match a minute later, but Fernandes in front of Forster shoots on the crossbar. It is Tottenham who are playing the game now, putting United on the ropes. And to find the equalizer: it happens in the 79th minute, when Son collects a nice assist from Kane at the far post, who punches the host defense on the left on the counterattack. After the draw, Tottenham slowly faded away: United looked for the winning goal with more conviction but the result didn’t change anymore. See also Shakira and Piqué: they reveal the 'queen proof' of the footballer's infidelity

April 27 – 11.28pm

