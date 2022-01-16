Porto beat bottom Belenenses 1-4 today and maintains the lead of the Portuguese League with a three-point advantage over Sporting of Portugal, which today won 0-2 at Vizela.

To the Port the game was put uphill in the 13th minute, since the local team went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Abel Camara. But nevertheless, Belenenses stayed in the 31st minute with 10 due to Yayá’s expulsion.

the brazilian Evanilson tied in 34th and ahead of “the dragons” in 58th, while the Iranian Taremi signed the 1-3 in 61 Evanilson scored his third goal in the 84th minute and closed the final 1-4.

For its part, Sporting accounted for Vizela today thanks to the goals scored in the first half by Pote and Daniel Bragança.

After the eighteenth day, Porto is the leader with 50 points, Sporting is second with 47 and Benfica, who tied on Saturday against Moreirense, drops off in third place, 9 points behind the leader.

#Porto #scores #continues #lead