



The Argentinian Valentine Boat He is one of the footballers in the current squad of the Seville who could leave the club during the winter transfer market. arrived last summer on loan from Brightonthe young footballer from 20 years has not convinced García Pimienta, who has usually opted for Adrià Pedrosa and which has also preferably used Kike Salas in that position when the Catalan has not been available. Brighton is interested in cutting the transfer given the limited prominence that the Argentine international has had, but there needed to be a club that wanted to welcome him for the remainder of the season on loan. In these circumstances, the Port.

The Portuguese team, as pointed out Sports Stadium and this newspaper has been able to confirm, is moving to try to add Barco to its staff during the month of January in a move that Sevilla will not object to.

Porto would like to include a purchase option on the footballer once the loan of around ten million euros ends. Sevilla managed to obtain the player’s loan without the agreement contemplating a subsequent purchase option.

Valentín Barco arrived at Sevilla to replace Marcos Acuñawho packed his bags during the summer to end up in River Plate. The player who landed in Nervión with the season already started from Brighton and Hove Albion He has barely participated in seven of the eighteen League games played and has only started three times.