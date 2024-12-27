Neither vinegar nor ammonia: the simple and effective trick to remove black mold from joints effortlessly

During the daily care of bathrooms and kitchens at home, it is possible to notice a tedious and difficult to remove problem, black mold. This originates mainly from the rubber joints that divide the tiles in some of the rooms of the house, especially in those with more humidity, since the lack of ventilation and exposure to different temperatures is the perfect breeding ground for its appearance.

The dishwasher trick: how to use it to clean oven racks quickly and effectively

When removing black mold from bathrooms and kitchens, there are several recommended methods that will allow the rubber gaskets to look like they were just installed. However, to tackle the problem it is also important to know some of its characteristics, such as the reason for its origin or the importance of removing it as soon as possible.

Knowing the simplest and most effective tricks can be key to solving the task easily. Therefore, this is all you need to know:

Why black mold originates

Black mold on rubber gaskets primarily originates in bathrooms, kitchens, and other tiled areas. The development of this is due to several factors, although one of the reasons why this setback is so common in these rooms is constant humidity – such as that coming from showers or sinks -, caused when water accumulates in the joints.

In the same way, the lack of ventilation, as well as humidity that does not finish drying, some waste and favorable environmental conditions, since they are somewhat dark environments -mainly in bathrooms, since sometimes they do not have windows-, are key for the appearance of this setback.

The simple and effective trick to remove black mold from joints

To remove black mold from the joints in your home, it is important to start with a preliminary cleaning. To do this, scrub them with a soft bristle brush – or an old toothbrush – to remove any build-up of dirt on the surface.

Next, mix warm water with a few drops of dishwashing detergent and wipe the joints with a sponge to remove stuck-on residue such as soap or grease. Once these tasks have been carried out, it will be possible to begin the rest of the treatment.





The simple and effective trick to remove black mold from joints lies in mixing two of the most common products in the home: baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. In this way, mix both ingredients until you obtain a thick paste in a proportion of three parts baking soda to one part hydrogen peroxide. These materials are effective thanks to the mild abrasive capabilities and whitening properties of the mixture.

To apply it, clean the soft bristle brush used in the pre-wash and use it to impregnate all the rubber joints between tiles damaged with black mold with the paste. It is important to make sure you completely cover the damaged areas.

After that, let the mixture act for at least a quarter of an hour. During this time, the ingredients will penetrate the surface, breaking down the stains and completely healing the areas. Once the time has passed, rub the joints repeatedly until any trace of black mold is removed from the area.

Finally, rinse the area with clean water or scrub it if possible to remove all excess baking soda paste and mold. If the water becomes very dirty during the process, throw it away and use a new one to avoid spreading mold. Once there are no remains, wipe all surfaces with a microfiber cloth to remove much of the moisture and let the area dry completely by airing it as much as possible.

Why it is important to remove black mold from joints

Eliminating this setback as soon as possible is advisable for several reasons. Addressing the problem as soon as it is detected can avoid health risks such as the development of respiratory problems. In addition, black mold gives a neglected and unhygienic appearance to the house, negatively contributing to the aesthetics of the home.

How to remove tomato stains from the container: seven effective tricks



On the other hand, keeping the joints free of mold can help them last much longer, avoiding future repair or repointing costs, as well as possible leaks between joints resulting from prolonged wear of the joints.