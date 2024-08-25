Impeccable performance by Will Power in the last race of the season on a permanent circuit, in Portland where the Australian Penske driver won for the last time in 2019. A repeat after five years that allows the #12 to close the gap in the general classification on Alex Palou, 2nd at the finish line but still leader with three races to go in the championship with an advantage of 54 points on the one who was able to celebrate today on the top step of the podium. 3rd Josef Newgardenfollowed by Colton Herta, 67 points behind Palou in a race that almost completely eliminated Scott Dixon from the title fight, who ended up in the barriers on the first lap following contact with Fittipaldi.

Race report

A race that started after the great surprise of Santino Ferrucci in qualifying, author of his first pole position in IndyCar that brought the AJ Foyt team back in front of everyone for the first time in ten years. However, at the start, Ferrucci immediately lost the lead to Power at the entrance of the first chicane, in a race that was immediately interrupted with the first and only caution following the contact between Pietro Fittipaldi and Scott Dixon. While the New Zealander suffered the worst damage, with an impact against the barriers and the inevitable retirement (in addition to a gap to Palou in the standings that now increases to 101 points), the Brazilian instead received a penalty for the maneuver. At the restart, which took place five laps after the episode, Palou gained a position on Ferrucci, who in turn was followed by his rival Grosjean. The first two drivers maintained their positions steadily even after the first pit stops, which took place around lap 30, with Kirkwood and Newgarden in turn taking advantage of a different strategy to climb to third and fourth position respectively, just ahead of Grosjean. Podium hopes dashed for Kirkwoodhowever, on lap 51, thanks to a blocking penalty on Sowery as he returned to the track after his second pit stop. Once again, Power defended his lead over Palou and Newgarden, with Grosjean instead excluded from the fight for the top-3 due to a spin at the entrance to the first chicane. A mistake made worse by his re-entry onto the track in full racing line while the blameless Rasmussen was passing, a fact that caused an inevitable penalty for the former Formula 1 driver.

The first three positions remained unchanged even after the third and final waltz of pit stops, with Power and Palou still in first and second place with the Spaniard who, throughout the race, took advantage of the lapped cars to reduce the gap on the Penske driver. Third was Newgarden followed by Colton Herta, who risked compromising his race on lap 86 after stalling his car in the pit lane.

Portland 2024, Race: Finishing Order

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS/GAP 1 Will Power Penske 110 laps 2 Alex Palou Ganassi Chips +9.826 3 Josef Newgarden Penske +23.204 4 Colton Hertha Andretti Global +37.103 5 Marcus Armstrong Ganassi Chips +38.033 6 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global +40.768 7 Scott McLaughlin Penske +42.349 8 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt +44.855 9 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +49.581 10 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global +50.998 11 Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter +52.176 12 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren +52.497 13 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan +56.760 14 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank +58.393 15 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren +59.485 16 Kyffin Simpson Ganassi Chips +1 lap 17 Toby Sowery Dale Coyne +1 lap 18 Sting Ray Robb A.J. Foyt +1 lap 19 Juri Vips Rahal Letterman Lanigan +1 lap 20 David Malukas Meyer Shank +1 lap 21 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren +1 lap 22 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger +1 lap 23 Linus Lundqvist Ganassi Chips +1 lap 24 Jack Harvey Dale Coyne +1 lap 25 Peter Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan +1 lap 26 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter +1 lap 27 Romain Grosjean Juncos Hollinger +2 laps 28 Scott Dixon Ganassi Chips Withdrawn

Upcoming events

In this case it is necessary to use the plural to indicate the next races scheduled in the calendar. As in the month of July in Iowa, also on the oval of Milwaukee Milein Wisconsin, will in fact be staged two tests in one weekend. A real double-header with the first race scheduled Saturday 31st Augustwhile the second, and penultimate of the season, will take place on the Italian evening of Sunday 1st September to conclude a perfect weekend of motors after the MotoGP in Aragon and the Formula 1 Monza.