The British artist John Sykeswell known in the hard-rock and heavy metal scene of the eighties for being the guitarist of WhitesnakeThin Lizzy and Tygers of Pang Tang, has died at the age of 65 from cancer, as announced on his website.

«It is with great sadness that we announce that John Sykes has passed away after a tough battle with cancer. Many will remember him as a man with exceptional musical talent but for those who did not know him personally, he was an attentive, kind and charismatic man whose presence illuminated,” says the statement, which highlights that in recent days, the artist spoke of his ” sincere love and gratitude to the fans” for having supported him for so many years. «He always went at his own pace and always supported the most disadvantaged. Although the impact of his loss is profound and the atmosphere is somber, we hope that the light of his memory will extinguish the shadow of his absence.

Sykes was born on July 29, 1959 in Reading, Berkshire. His family spent three years living in Ibiza because his father ran a nightclub on the island, but they returned when Sykes was a teenager already obsessed with playing the guitar, inspired by legends such as Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton and Ritchie Blackmore. He joined his first band, Streetfighter, after the family moved to Blackpool, but in 1980 he joined the heavy metal group Tygers of Pan Tang, formed two years earlier.

Sykes recorded two albums with the group, ‘Spellbound’ and ‘Crazy Nights’, both published in 1981, but there was no understanding with the rest of the group members and in 1982, two days before embarking on a tour of France, he resigned. to do auditioning to join Ozzy Osbourne’s band -which did not happen- and briefly being a member of John Sloman’s Badlands group. He eventually joined the Irish band Thin Lizzy, recording what would be their last album ‘Thunder and Lightning’, released in 1983, as frontman Phil Lynott died three years later and the group disbanded. During the album’s tour, the band recorded the live album ‘Life’, and Sykes also accompanied Lynott on a subsequent solo European tour.









It was then that singer David Coverdale sought him out to join another iconic British band of the eighties, Whitesnake. Sykes’ idea was to continue with Lynott in a new project called Grand Slam, but after negotiating unbeatable financial conditions with Coverdale and receiving Lynott’s blessing, Sykes agreed to join the band.

He debuted with Whitesnake on their 1984 album ‘Slide It In’, with which they conquered the American market. And although he also played on their 1987 self-titled album, by then there were already disagreements with Coverdale. Together they co-wrote nine songs on their next album, but they had strong creative differences and Coverdale’s relationship with the rest of the band began to cool. Whitesnake’s seventh album was released in April 1987, and became the band’s most commercially successful to date, reaching number two on the Billboard 200 chart and selling more than eight million copies in the United States. But by then, Coverdale had already fired all of his colleagues, including Sykes.through his manager.

“David didn’t say anything to any of us that he had decided to kick us out of the band,” Sykes told Rock Candy magazine in 2017, when asked if there was any possibility of a reunion. «I was furious and I was not going to accept it. So I went down to the studio where David was still recording his vocals, ready to face him. Honestly, he ran out, got into his car and hid from me! “Now I really have no interest in talking to him again.”

Sykes then formed the band Blue Murder with acclaimed session musicians Tony Franklin and Carmine Appice. Their self-titled debut from 1989 was not successful, nor was ‘Nothin’ But Trouble’ from 1993, released after the departure of Franklin and Appice, who were replaced by Marco Mendoza and Tommy O’Steen. Sykes was then considered for the guitarist position in Def Leppard, and although there were no formal auditions, Sykes played with the band and sang backing vocals on their 1992 album ‘Adrenalize’. Finally Def Leppard hired Vivian Campbell, former member of Dio and Whitesnake, while Blue Murder ended up being fired from their record label and disbanded.

Subsequently, Sykes embarked on a solo career and released four studio albums between 1995 and 2000 and a live album in 2004. According to guitarist Richard Fortus, Sykes auditioned for Guns N’ Roses in 2009 but it did not come to fruition, as did his attempts to return to the recording limelight in the past decade.