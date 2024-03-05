Since the end of last week, we reported on 90min that Portland of the MLS would seek the signing of Jonathan Rodríguez from América, this after the Uruguayan sought his departure from the team in the country's capital due to his role as eternal substitute. Curiously, at the same time the United States club approached the people of the Rayados de Monterrey to explore the possible signing of Germán Berterame, the great star of the team from northern Mexico, however, the final chosen between the two is 'little head'
According to reports from Record, Portland's interest in Berterame is fictitious, the MLS club has not made a single formal offer for Germán, in reality, if they really wanted to sign the Monterrey scorer, they would only have to pay his exit clause and the matter is closed. The closeness of the former Atlético de San Luis is intended to put pressure on Jonathan Rodríguez but at the same time he achieves his “freedom” from the ranks of América.
With this matter clarified, the movement for Jonathan has a deadline of Wednesday, as the people of America have decided. If by that date those from Coapa do not have the first payment on the table for the transfer of the Uruguayan attacker, then the eagles are not going to negotiate the departure of their player, who by the way they have had to rule out for the last duels against Atlas and Chivas so that it determines its future.
