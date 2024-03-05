Humanitarian aid sent to Gaza this Tuesday (5) contains more than 36,800 batches of food, according to the American Central Command | Photo: EFE/CENTCOM/X

The United States launched this Tuesday (5) for the second time humanitarian aid from its planes to the northern part of the Gaza Strip, on this occasion packages containing more than 36,800 batches of food, according to the Central Command of the American Army (CENTCOM ).

This latest launch was carried out in coordination with the Jordanian Armed Forces with the aim of “providing essential assistance to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict”, according to the statement.

The combined operation included US Air Force C-130 aircraft and US Army soldiers specializing in the aerial delivery of humanitarian aid supplies.

American C-130 planes dropped “more than 36,800 batches of American and Jordanian food in northern Gaza, an area in great need, which allowed civilians access to critical aid,” the note highlighted.

“These airdrops are part of an effort to get more aid to Gaza, including expanding the flow of aid through land corridors,” CENTCOM said.

Three days ago, the United States carried out its first airdrop, in which it distributed approximately 38,000 batches of food. For its part, the Jordanian Army indicated in a statement that the aid they delivered today contained materials provided by the World Food Program (WFP).

Since the start of the Israeli offensive against Gaza after the Hamas attack on October 7, Jordan has carried out 28 humanitarian aid airdrops, 15 of them in cooperation with other countries such as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.