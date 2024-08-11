The victory in the Superpole Race of the Portimão Round It was obviously the primary goal for Toprak Razgatlioglubut behind the success achieved in Portugal there is much more for the #44 of BMW: thanks to this achievement, the Turkish driver has in fact established the new all-time record for consecutive victories in the history of Superbikearriving at the quota 12 and surpassing the record of Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea, which he had equalled yesterday in Race 1.

Race report

Nothing could be done for those who tried to hinder the Turkish driver during 10 laps on the spectacular Portuguese track, starting with Danilo Petrucci. The Barni team rider, who still has his main goal of achieving his first Superbike victory, had actually made an excellent start, completing a double overtaking on Alex Lowes and Razgatlioglu at Turn 1 and immediately taking the lead of the race. However, already at the start of the following lap, Razgatlioglu in turn completed another double overtaking, taking the lead of the standings ahead of Lowes and Petrucci, with the latter coming into contact with Van der Mark’s second BMW while defending his position. The two Ducatis, on the other hand, were in more difficulty, with Bulega 5th followed by his teammate Bautista, who once again had a bad start, as in Race-1. While Razgatlioglu pulled away from his rivals and flew towards victory, halfway through the race Petrucci completed the overtaking on Lowes, with the latter also risking finishing outside the podium zone with two laps to go due to a mistake on turn 1, losing the position to Van der Mark. 3rd place that the Kawasaki rider managed to regain in extremis on the 10th and final lap, defending himself from the Dutchman’s attack on the final corner, with a sprint finish that rewarded Lowes in a photo finish. Below is the complete order of arrival awaiting the last appointment of the weekend with Race-2, scheduled for 19:00 and live on both Sky Sport MotoGP and free-to-air TV8.

Portimão 2024, Superpole Race: arrival order