Having broken a record, it is immediately time to set other goals and shatter others: this is the case of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is never satisfied with records and in the Superpole Race at Portimao he becomes the rider with the highest number of consecutive victories. Dominating from the light to the checkered flag, the Turk did not waste the opportunity and triumphed in the short race, reaching 12 consecutive victories and beating Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea, who stopped at 11.

The opponents could do nothing, and they still fought, without ever worrying the BMW rider, who inflicted almost three seconds on the first of the pursuers. Once again, Danilo Petrucci proved himself to be definitely capable of fighting for the leading positions and was the author of a very solid Superpole Race that allowed him to earn second place. The Barni team rider crossed the finish line with almost three tenths on Alex Lowes, third at the finish line.

Good Superpole Race for the Kawasaki rider, who battled providing moments of adrenaline and, with a final push, conquered the last step of the podium, beating Michael van der Mark by just 21 thousandths. BMW is reinvigorated in this round of Portimao, where the Dutchman almost reached the podium, finishing in fourth position, but showing good solidity. Van der Mark tried to threaten the British Kawasaki, but had to settle for fourth place in a battle that ended only at the checkered flag.

The first of the official Ducatis is that of Nicolò Bulega, who has never managed to be a protagonist in the fight for the podium. The rookie of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team did not go beyond fifth place, thus losing ground in the championship from the leader Razgatlioglu, from whom he is now 87 points distant. Behind him we find his teammate Alvaro Bautista, who was unable to replicate the excellent performance of Race 1 and stopped only in sixth position.

The reigning world champion managed to get the better of Jonathan Rea, who threatened him for sixth place: the two gave life to a great duel, but the Yamaha rider then dropped back to finish in tenth position. Xavi Vierge took advantage of this, bringing his Honda to seventh position, a significant result if we consider the difficulties of the Japanese manufacturer. Behind the Spaniard was Dominique Aegerter, the best of the Yamaha riders.

Race concluded in the top 10 for Andrea Iannone, who passed under the checkered flag in ninth position, a small redemption after the fall in Race 1. The other Italians were further back: Axel Bassani closed the Superpole Race in 12th position just ahead of Andrea Locatelli, who did not go beyond 13th place with the factory team Yamaha. Michael Ruben Rinaldi was even further back, only 19th.