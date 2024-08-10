Razgatlioglu flies

The Portimão Round weekend started off with a bang Toprak Razgatliogluwho in the second Free Practice session on Friday had to deal with some technical problems. Today, in the Superpole, the #54 BMW returned once again to the role of leader, taking the fifth pole position of the seasonbut above all the fourth in a row. A test in which the Turkish driver once again emerged despite the excellent performances of Alex Lowes and Danilo Petrucciwho had already given good signals during the Free Practice sessions. While the Terni native completed the front row with the 3rd time, the Kawasaki rider finished behind Razgatlioglu, but both with a tenth of a second delay from the ex Yamaha.

Always the leader. Petrucci vs Bulega for the front row

Expected to be the favourite for the fastest lap, Razgatlioglu did not disappoint expectations by maintaining the lead of the standings throughout qualifying. After having set the best performance in the first stint, the championship leader further lowered his time in 1:39.783approaching the track record still owned by Jonathan Rea. Petrucci performed well, in second place in the first half of qualifying ahead of Nicolò Bulega, at least until the excellent lap by Alex Lowes on the Kawasaki.

Just before the checkered flag, the Aruba.it – Ducati team rider also outclassed his compatriot to complete the front row, only to then finish in fourth position due to Petrucci’s counter-response. The reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista had more difficulty, 6th and behind the second official BMW of Michael van der Mark. Rea was 8th, while Lecuona ended qualifying early after two falls. The starting grid for Race-1live at 19:00 on Sky Sport MotoGP and also in clear on TV8.

Portimão 2024, Superpole: starting grid