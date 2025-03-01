After the shameful and unheard of scene Friday at the White House, things are what they seem. Donald Trump’s second presidency will be horrible, Much worse than we wisely wanted to believe When he won the elections not to fall into discouragement. Without any counterweight, neither in the Legislative Power nor within the Republican Party, which Trumpism has transformed into a reactionary formation, the character is unleashed. He has no problem in lying blatantly and lacks empathy with his fellow men, especially if he believes they are weak.

For this new mandate, he has surrounded himself with arrogant and arrogant figures that bibly bibs, and that represent a threat to American democracy itself. The trail of vice president JD Vance in that meeting in the Oval Office with the press reflects a premeditated will of humiliate President Volodimir Zelenski for refusing to sign a capitulation without security conditions, agreed with Russia behind Ukraine.

The American administration wanted to stay with the cake with the exploitation of their rare earths. It was that the attacked country accepted a previously agreed distribution. The gsterile mentality of the new North American administration was evidenced in the tone of threats, which reached the personal against the Ukrainian president, who gave again a dignity lesson. All this for Vladimir Putin’s great delight, which exerts a huge influence on Trump, which makes suspect the existence of mysterious personal ties.

What is clear is that the United States already It is not next to Ukrainebut from Russia, and that has ceased to be a reliable country for Europeans. The sooner we get out of stupefaction and lament, much better. After American betrayal, Weapons are loves and not good intentions. Support for the Ukrainian people can not be just rhetorical or limit itself as to the economic aid to sustain a tax fiscally failed by the war. Urgently, it has to be complemented with an armament effort, which means that, in parallel, European countries have already taken command of their safety and join that task to be effective and efficient. We must increase and radically restructure our defense industry to eliminate the multiplication of different models of fighting cars, airplanes and warships, missiles and all kinds of artillery. The best way to ensure peace is to prepare for war, and not for a few years, but for the day after tomorrow. Until now we believed to have the umbrella of the United States, and that nuclear deterrence would keep us out of conventional war conflicts on European borders.

Sadly, the world has changed, and Putin’s Russia has an ally in the White House that hates, like the Kremlin, which represents the European Union in values. In this critical moment, Europeans We need real leadersto forget the partisan quitas and short -term, which do not intend to take advantage of internal struggle. The unity of the Democrats, of the Europeanists, and above all we must send weapons to Ukraine.