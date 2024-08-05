(Adnkronos) – “Despite the efforts made by the French administration and the Olympic Committee to make the Seine suitable for swimming and allow competitions in open water, the health risks for the athletes of the 2024 Olympics linked to the pollution of the river cannot be completely eliminated”. This is what the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) states, intervening in the case of the athlete Claire Michel, 35, who according to the Belgian Olympic Committee became ill after diving into the Seine last Wednesday.

#port6.xml