Famitsu’s Most Anticipated Games Ranking Appears to Be Incorrectthis week: readers of the Japanese magazine continued to vote en masse for Monster Hunter Wilds, followed by Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake which however is present in the top 10 with two different versions, thus distorting the result.

[PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 567 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – 551 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 334 votes [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 313 votes [PS5] Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – 307 votes [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 270 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 228 votes [PS5] Visions of Mana – 212 votes [NSW] Pokémon Legends: ZA – 170 votes [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 – 159 votes

In fact, by adding together the votes received by the Square Enix remake in the PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions, calculated separately, a total of 858 votes comes outsubstantially higher than Monster Hunter Wilds’ 567 votes.

For the rest, There is actually very little news: the mysterious Pragmata still holds on to third place, followed by Metaphor: ReFantazio and the PS5 version of the aforementioned Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, which snatches fifth place from The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.