Cid again says that Bolsonaro asked for the recovery of Saudi jewels
Lieutenant-colonel Mauro Cid gave a statement, as a witness, to the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) on the afternoon...
Lieutenant-colonel Mauro Cid gave a statement, as a witness, to the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) on the afternoon...
In this article, you will get tips to make Helsinki look brand new again. Picture: Jussi Nukari / Magazine photo,...
Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 06/01/2023 - 20:21 Share The deadline for declaring income tax ended this Wednesday, the 31st....
Earlier this week, Spain became the latest case of an ongoing phenomenon in world geopolitics: the crisis in coalition governments.On...
The bill that protects equal pay between men and women was approved this Thursday, May 1, by the Brazilian Senate....
Sörnäinen's beach road is crowded at the southern end due to the Kruunusillat tramway and the construction of the new...
Leave a Reply