“The partnership with Rtl 102.5 and Radio Zeta” for Future Hits Live scheduled in Rome on Saturday 10 June “is a wonderful opportunity that we are glad to take. One of the main objectives of our campaign is to reach young people and together with them, thanks to this collaboration, to affirm the centrality of prevention. To them we say: love whoever you want, love as you want, but do it in safety. Get tested and use condoms. ‘Take care of yourself'”. Thus the general director of INMI Spallanzani in Rome, Francesco Vaia, comments on the collaboration between the Institute, Rtl 102.5 and Radio Z for the Future Hits Live concert and the possibility for young people to carry out rapid, anonymous and free tests, for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.