Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko left the country on Friday, December 17. This was reported by the press service of his party “European Solidarity” on the page on the social network Facebook…

It is reported that the politician went on tour to Turkey and Poland. According to the party, on December 18-19, Poroshenko will hold a number of meetings in Turkey, in particular, with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, and on December 20-21 in Poland he will take part in an international conference on the topic “Russia-Ukraine-NATO.”

Wherein TASS reports that the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine tried to serve Poroshenko with a summons for interrogation in the case of aiding terrorism for organizing coal supplies from the part of Donbass not controlled by Kiev. However, the employees failed to do this – the ex-president ignored the investigators.

Where is Poroshenko?

According to official information, Poroshenko is heading to Turkey. This was confirmed Telegram-channel “Bearded Babushka”, having published a photo of the ex-president of Ukraine at the Borispol airport.

However, Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party Renat Kuzmin on his page in Facebook suggested that the former president of the country, Petro Poroshenko, who left Ukraine, may be hiding from justice in Moscow.

Poroshenko seems to have read my post on Facebook and quickly rushed to the airport. Flight Kiev-Istanbul. From there to Moscow? Renat Kuzmin Deputy of the Rada from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life”

Suspicions of treason

In early October, the Ukrainian leadership suspected the country’s former president of high treason. Ukrainian law enforcement officials released the records concerning the case of Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life (Opposition Platform – For Life) party, which, according to them, prove his guilt in high treason. The ex-president also appeared on these recordings.

These tapes allegedly record telephone conversations between Medvedchuk, including with former aide to the Russian president Vladislav Surkov and deputy head of the presidential administration Dmitry Kozak. Poroshenko is mentioned in these conversations. The head of the SBU promised to “work out” the involvement of the former head of state in the case, and an audit was started.

Poroshenko himself has rejected accusations of involvement in the criminal case against Medvedchuk. According to the ex-president’s associates, in this way the current leadership of the country is trying to “divert the attention of society from the crimes of the authorities.”

Petro Poroshenko categorically rejects the accusations from the authorities and considers them a classic example of fabricated politically motivated cases and black PR against political opponents party “European Solidarity”

The ex-president said that government purchases of coal on the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, mediated by the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, Viktor Medvedchuk, were necessary to “save miners from hunger” and fight Russia. According to him, the issue of purchasing coal in the east of the country was resolved in late 2014 – early 2015.

As the ex-president noted, the state then had to get resources for the heating season “anywhere”. At the same time, he stressed that the current leadership of the country continues to indirectly purchase energy resources from Russia, including at the expense of state funds.

Why have you bought Russian coal worth $ 3.1 billion over the past 2.5 years? And isn’t this, from your point of view, financing of the aggressor country? Petro Poroshenko former president of Ukraine

A new round of investigation

In early December, the former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Trepak warned that, according to his information, in the near future the office of the Prosecutor General may present Poroshenko with a new suspicion of trading in coal with the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

A draft of such a suspicion prepared by the office of the attorney general is being examined in the president’s office. It is being decided how expedient the implementation of such a suspicion right now and how this will affect the electoral mood of society Victor Trepak former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The former Deputy Prosecutor General noted that Medvedchuk and ex-Minister of Energy of Ukraine Volodymyr Demchishin are being investigated in the same case.

Poroshenko’s rating

In mid-December, the sociological agency “Rating” published the results of an all-Ukrainian poll conducted on December 6-8 in Ukraine. According to its results, it turned out that the citizens of the former Soviet republic are equally negatively disposed towards all the main politicians in the country.

47percent of Ukrainians under no circumstances would you vote for Poroshenko

Petro Poroshenko headed the anti-rating of politicians. Under no circumstances would 47 percent of Ukrainians vote for his candidacy. At the same time, in comparison with November data, the dislike of Ukrainians for the former President Poroshenko has grown – in a similar poll, his anti-rating was 44 percent.

At the same time, 13.4 percent of citizens are ready to vote for ex-head of state Petro Poroshenko.