The Robert Koch Institute has registered 42,813 new corona infections, which is over 10,000 fewer than a week ago. The seven-day incidence continued to drop to 321.8.

D.he nationwide seven-day incidence has fallen again compared to the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Saturday morning as 321.8. The previous day the value was 331.8. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 402.9. The health authorities in Germany reported 42,813 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:10 a.m. Exactly one week ago there were 53,697 infections. The number of reported infections has been falling for almost three weeks. However, due to the more contagious Omicron variant, experts fear an imminent trend reversal.

According to the new information, 414 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 510 deaths. The RKI has counted 6,764,188 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday as 5.10 (Thursday: 5.17).

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered on Saturday morning at 5,724,100. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 108,053.