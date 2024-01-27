The most popular travel destination for northern lights hunters is the Murmansk region. The press service of the national tour operator Alean told Izvestia about this on January 26.

According to experts, the number of bookings of winter excursion tours to the Murmansk region (from December to February), including a “photo hunt” for this natural phenomenon, has doubled compared to last year. In addition to the photo hunt, the three-day tour program includes a sightseeing tour of Murmansk, a visit to the Teriberka park, a Sami village and a husky park (the cost of a three-day tour for two without flights is from 70 thousand rubles).

“The program may have several trips planned in pursuit of North Aurora. It is best to observe the natural phenomenon away from city light, but even outside the city, worsening weather conditions can make adjustments to tourists’ plans, so the tour program includes time for several attempts. A professional guide analyzes weather forecasts using special applications and selects the location with the best visibility. The “hunt” can take from two to five hours. During the trip, travelers will be treated to stories about the nature of the phenomenon, refreshments, and photography. You can see the Northern Lights in an unusual location by staying in a dome glamping – a glass sphere outside the city, for example, at the Northern Lights Hotel, reported Alean.

Fans of active recreation can go to Kirovsk and observe the phenomenon on the slopes of the Bolshoy Vudyavr resort. There are also chances to see the northern lights in Karelia: people go to Paanajärvi National Park for impressions. The phenomenon can also be observed in the Arkhangelsk region, Taimyr (Krasnoyarsk Territory), the Komi Republic, Yakutia, and Chukotka.

On January 12, the hotel booking service MTS Travel shared with Izvestia a selection of cities in which local bath complexes are definitely worth visiting. So, those who like to steam should pay attention to Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Tyumen, Moscow and the Moscow region.