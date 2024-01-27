Rai, Schlein: “The PD's sit-in in Viale Mazzini went beyond the mark”

“The Pd mobilizes to defend press freedom and the value of a public service that is truly free and plural and which cannot be at the service of the Government of the moment and its propaganda. We will do a sit in at Rai to defend the pluralism of information and the quality of information which is an inalienable right of every citizen. The mark has been crossed.” Thus the Pd secretary Elly Schlein during a press point in Cassino.

