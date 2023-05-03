Pope Francis: “We need free journalists” so as not to forget the suffering

Pope Francis said today that the world “needs” free journalists which, he said, “help not to forget many situations of suffering”, with occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

“Freedom of the press is an important indicator of a country’s state of health. In fact, dictatorships rush to restrict or suppress it. We need free journalists to help us not forget many situations of suffering,” he defended.

Francisco launched this message on his Twitter profiles, in nine different languagesfor World Press Freedom Day.

Pope Francis and attacks on press freedom

The Argentine pontiff He has always been very concerned for possible attacks on freedom of the press on the planet.

Last year he prayed for “the journalists who have paid in person, with their lives or with jail, for serving this right.”

“A special thank you to all those who bravely inform us of the plagues of humanity,” he said. EFE