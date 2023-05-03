Pope Francis: “We need free journalists” so as not to forget the suffering

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The highest representative of the Catholic Church.
The highest representative of the Catholic Church.
The Supreme Pontiff sent a message so that journalists have no more suffering
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Pope Francis said today that the world “needs” free journalists which, he said, “help not to forget many situations of suffering”, with occasion of World Press Freedom Day.
“Freedom of the press is an important indicator of a country’s state of health. In fact, dictatorships rush to restrict or suppress it. We need free journalists to help us not forget many situations of suffering,” he defended.
The #PressFreedom it is an important indicator of the state of health of a country. In fact, dictatorships rush to restrict or suppress it. We need free journalists to help us not to forget many situations of suffering. #WPFD2023
— Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) May 3, 2023
Francisco launched this message on his Twitter profiles, in nine different languagesfor World Press Freedom Day.
Pope Francis and attacks on press freedom
The Argentine pontiff He has always been very concerned for possible attacks on freedom of the press on the planet.
Last year he prayed for “the journalists who have paid in person, with their lives or with jail, for serving this right.”
“A special thank you to all those who bravely inform us of the plagues of humanity,” he said. EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pope #Francis #free #journalists #forget #suffering
Leave a Reply