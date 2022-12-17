The Pope turns 86 today. A day’s work like any other, in the name of the poor. Early in the morning, in fact, the Pontiff received a delegation of the “Mother Teresa Award” in the Vatican Apostolic Palace. And he presented an award to three people who spend themselves on behalf of the poor. We are talking about Father Hanna Jallouf, a Franciscan, who works for the poor in Syria in times of continuous and devastating war; Gian Piero, known as Wué, a clochard who every day allocates a part of the donations collected to help people poorer than him; Silvano Pedrollo, an industrialist from Verona, who employs a significant portion of his company’s profits to assist and help the poorest in various nations of Africa, India and Latin America, building schools, wells and health facilities.

“I thank you for this visit so full of affection and full of messages: the message of poverty, the message of closeness, the message of brotherhood, – said Francis – the message of prayer, which is the legacy that Mother Teresa has left us always given. Even prayer in dark moments, because this woman went through real spiritual storms with darkness inside, but she continued to pray. Courageous! May Mother Teresa help us from heaven to live poverty with simplicity and with prayer. So we can helping others, and it is not a simple charity; a charity is good, but it is pagan. Closeness is Christian, charity with prayer. And this is good”.