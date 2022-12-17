2022 is now drawing to a close and with it also the last championships which in December had not yet established their final verdicts. Among these, even that of a virtual category such as the Formula 1 Esports Seriesi.e. the top international competition that sees sim drivers engaged in front of a screen.

In the final round of the championship, which as for real F1 took place on the Abu Dhabi track, he prevailed among the four competitors mathematically still in the running for the title Lucas Blakeleya young Scotsman at the controls of the McLaren.

The 21-year-old, winner of the race, thus defeated opponents of the caliber of Nicolas Longuet, Frederik Rasmussen and Thomas Ronhaar, protagonists of a very heated challenge especially in the last three races of the season, held on the tracks of Japan, Brazil and the aforementioned Yas Marina . McLaren this year also graduated world champion in the team classificationthus completing a special one-two.

“When I crossed the finish line I was speechless – commented Blakeley after the race – I want to take advantage of this moment to thank McLaren for having believed in me and for providing the best possible car and engineers to aim for success. I would also like to thank my family for watching me from home and making so many sacrifices to allow me to race. I love you, this is our championship”.