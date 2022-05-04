Pope Francis speaks to the mother-in-law. Yes, the pontiff has decided to turn to them, the women most feared by all new wives, companions and girlfriends, because they have the reputation of always putting themselves in the middle between husband and wife. He claims I’m not the devil on earthbut they must to keep their tongue in check.

On the occasion of the Wednesday general audience, Pope Bergoglio, after being away from the faithful due to a knee problem. The pontiff has decided to defend the mothers-in-law for once, considered as mythical characters or not exactly positive figures. I’m victims of clichés.

The pope reminds genders and daughters-in-law that they must never forget that the mother-in-law is the grandmother of their children. She and she is the woman who gave birth to her life partner. The off-the-cuff speech left everyone speechless, also because the pope later underlined that sometimes, however, they should restrain the tongue.

Today the mother-in-law is a mythical character, I’m not saying that we think of her as the devil, but we always think of her as an ugly figure.

Pope Francis said, who then added:

We think instead that she is a mother, she is elderly. Let’s think today of this feeling a little pervaded… that the mother-in-law the further away the better she is. No! She is a mother, she is elderly. And the mother-in-law is your husband’s mom, she is your wife’s mom.

Pope Francis defends the mothers-in-law in a passionate off-the-cuff speech

One of the best things about grandmothers is seeing their grandchildren, when their children have children, they come back to life. Take a good look at the relationship you have with your mothers-in-law.

The pope then went on to say:

Yes, sometimes they are a bit special but they gave you spouse’s motherhood, they gave you everything. At least make them happy, that they carry on their old age with happiness.

And then he concluded by saying: