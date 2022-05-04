Although in some regions it is not so problematic to get a PS5, in most of the world getting one of these consoles is still difficult. This is mainly due to the shortage of chips and semiconductors, essential elements in the manufacture of this piece of hardware. Unfortunately, This is something that will continue to affect multiple industries until 2024, says the Intel CEO.

Recently, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger mentioned that the chip and semiconductor crisis, which was a consequence of the pandemic, will continue to affect various industries until 2024, among them, that of video games. This is what he commented on it:

“That’s part of the reason why we think the overall semiconductor shortage will now carry over to 2024, from our previous estimates in 2023, just because the shortage has now affected equipment and some of those factory ramps are going to be harder.” ”.

In the past, Gelsinger had mentioned that the chip and semiconductor crisis, which affects the production of the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, would end until 2023, but the new statements offer a rather sad picture. As if that were not enough, the position of this manager contradicts Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, who has pointed out that in the second half of 2022 we will see an increase in the production of these components.

What is clear is that finding a new generation console in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, still a problemsomething that is affecting the sales and forecasts of the three big companies in the video game industry.

Editor’s Note:

Even with the chip and semiconductor crisis, the PS5 continues to break sales records and be a success for PlayStation. If this problem did not exist, surely the new Sony console could become one of the most successful consoles on the market, but this is becoming more and more complicated.

Via: VGC