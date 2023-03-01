Pope Francis and the crackdown on rents. The secret document

Continue there Revolution Of Pope francesco inside the Church. The Pontiff has now targeted i privileges of cardinals and especially the concessions on rentals. The secret document revealed by Il Domani – contains a clear message, which comes directly from Bergoglio: all the tenants from the institution houses vatican they have to start pay adequate rent. Otherwise, the cardinals, department heads, presidents, directors and auditors of the Sacra Rota will have to leave the apartments when the contract expires. For fans of the pope, Francis finally puts his hand “a privileges that have lasted for years“. For others, the decision is explained by the budget difficulties. The enemies: “Only demagoguery. And he’ll be a decide who will pay and who doesn’t”.

Pope francesco may soon sign a measure which abolishes enjoyment a preferential rates of the properties owned by the bodies that refer to the Holy See to meet the financial needs of the Vaticanalso with a view to allocating new ones resources to the needy. There are no official confirmations yet, but advances of the possible move by the Pope have been published by the site Mass in Latin. The privileges in question which belong today to the operators of the Curia are for example free accommodation or the so-called «accommodation contribution» which makes you share the rent or the costs of the room or house. Now though everything could change and the royalties could become equal to those of each other hosted tenant.

