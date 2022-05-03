In an interview published on May 3 by the Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera, he himself confirmed that will undergo medical intervention on his right knee. This, because he suffered a torn ligament.

“I’ve been like this for a while, I can’t walk,” the Pope said.. In addition to saying that this situation leads him to feel a little pain and even humiliation.

According to what the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, commented, and what the CNA agency reported, the procedure is really “basically an injection.”

The The inflamed ligament has caused mobility problems for the Pope, who in fact was instructed not to walk on April 30 by his family doctor. “Sorry if I can’t get up to greet you, the doctors have told me that I have to stay seated because of my knee,” he told those who interviewed him.

During the month of April, the Pope had already had to cancel his appearance at the Council of Cardinals session due to his knee pain and to medical indications.

Why does the knee swell?

According to the blog of the Mayo Clinic in the United States, this occurs “when excess fluid accumulates in or around the knee joint.”

This may be the result of trauma, an overuse injury, or an undiagnosed disease or disorder.

To improve the pain, once the reason for its cause is identified, a procedure that is performed is the removal of fluid from the knee in order to relieve the stiffness and pain that is generated.

