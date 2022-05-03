The news that a 4-year-old boy from Utrecht secretly got behind the wheel of his mother’s car and drove away on Saturday morning has spread all over the world. The neighborhood in Overvecht also cannot stop talking about ‘the new Max Verstappen’, who walked down the street barefoot and in pajamas after his adventure until a local resident found him. “How can he get his feet to the pedals?”

#Utrecht #neighborhood #puzzled #4yearold #boy #drove #mothers #car