“There is no contradiction in a priest getting married,” said the pontiff; he also called tradition “temporary”

Pope Francis declared on Friday (10.Mar.2023) that priestly celibacy can be discussed and revised by the Church.

“There is no contradiction in a priest getting married. Celibacy in the Western Church is a temporary prescription.”he said in an interview with the Argentine website infobae.

The pontiff said that progress is needed because the “machismo is bad”.

“Sometimes celibacy can lead to machismo. A priest who doesn’t know how to work with women has a lack of maturity. The Vatican was very sexist, but it’s part of the culture, it’s nobody’s fault. It has always been like that”he declared.

Asked about the role of women in tradition, he stated that it is different from that of men and they “must complement each other”. At the end of the conversation, he said that celibacy could be revised.