Have in a new video appeal Russian reservists in the war zone in eastern Ukraine complained about abuses in the troops and called on Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin for help. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Putin should ensure that the commanders do their job, said a hooded spokesman in the video message recorded on Saturday and distributed on the Telegram news channel. A total of a dozen uniformed men can be seen on the video – also with no recognizable faces. The spokesman for the group complained lack of equipment and lack of guidance by the commanders.

“We know we’re not the only ones making such a request,” said the man “in the Donetsk region”. Putins should not take care of the situation on paper, but on the spot, he demands. Putin has not yet visited the troops in the combat zone – unlike Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who made isolated visits to the front.

The Russian spokesman complained that there was a lack of equipment, including night vision devices, to carry out combat tasks. Other fighters, wives, mothers and sisters of soldiers had also complained about abuses in public messages.

The commanders would simply ignore the presidential decree and deploy unprepared units in the assault squads, the man lamented. They would be sent forward while the soldiers stayed behind. “The leadership of our regiment does not engage in dialogue with us, intimidates us and threatens imprisonment if we refuse to engage in combat operations and advance to the front line.” senseless reservists die and injured.

The man points out that The average age of the unit is 40 years, many have health problems. There was no medical examination to begin with. “We do not refuse to perform territorial defense tasks. We refuse to take any unwarranted risks – machine guns against tanks, against mortars and snipers,” he said. According to him, the men had been drafted into the Sverdlovsk and Perm regions.