He Pope Francisco This Sunday he expressed his desire to travel to Argentina in the second half of this year and acknowledged that He is concerned about the situation in his country because “people are suffering a lot there.”

“Yes, it worries me because people are suffering a lot there, It is a difficult time for the country and the possibility of taking a trip in the second half of the year is being planned.“said the pope tonight in an interview with the Italian television program “Che tempo che fa.”

Francisco explained that there has already been a change of Government, after the arrival of Javier Milei to power, and that “he has some commitment to make.”

“For example, in August I have to take a trip to Polynesia, far away, and after this I would go to Argentina, Yes it can be done, but I would like to go. “In ten years it's fine,” he noted, since he has not returned to his country since his election as pope in 2013.

The new Argentine president, in a campaign that is very critical of the pontiff, intends to travel to the Vatican for the canonization on February 11 of Blessed María Antonia de Paz y Figueroa, popularly known as 'Mama Antula'.

According to a statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the head of Foreign Relations, International Trade and Worship, Diana Mondino, reported this fact during a meeting held with the apostolic nuncio, Monsignor Miroslaw Adamczyk.

However, shortly after, last Fridaythe Argentine Government clarified that the trip “is not confirmed.”