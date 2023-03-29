Pope Francis hospitalized in Gemelli: “Heart and respiratory problems”. Tomorrow’s and Friday’s hearings have been cancelled

Pope Francis has been hospitalized since this afternoon at the Gemelli Polyclinic. According to AGI reports, the pontiff had a “heartache” with chest pains, while he was in the residence of Santa Marta, after today’s general audience. His personal doctor, Masimiliano Strappetti, then agreed to take Bergoglio to the hospital for checkups. Adnkronos reported that the pontiff was taken to Gemelli by ambulance following a “respiratory fatigue”.

In addition to an interview that the Pope had scheduled in the Vatican this afternoon, the hearings scheduled for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow would also have been cancelled. According to Ansa, the staff closest to Bergoglio have been mobilized to spend the night in the hospital, where Francis could remain for a few days.

At the Roman polyclinic, Francesco underwent tests, including a chest CT scan, from which no particular reasons for alarm would have emerged, as reported by the AGI. The pope is hospitalized on the tenth floor of the structure, in the ward dedicated to the popes that Wojtyla jokingly called “the third Vatican”.

In the same hospital, Bergoglio has already been hospitalized in 2021 for a colon operation. Since last December, the pope has been suffering from walking problems, which have forced him to resort to a wheelchair and a walking stick. “Apart from the knee, his health is good,” said Nelson Castro, an Argentine journalist in contact with Francis, who invited him to write a book on the health of popes.