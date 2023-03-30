The Vatican reported this Thursday, March 30, that the pontiff’s health is progressing, after being hospitalized on Wednesday for a respiratory infection that has cast doubt on his participation in the events of Palm Sunday and next Holy Week.

Pope Francis, 86, reads newspapers and works from his room at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, according to a statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued Thursday, March 30.

The statement comes a day after the highest representative of the Catholic Church was hospitalized for a respiratory infection. However, the pontiff is progressively improving, Bruni stressed.

“His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night. His clinical picture is gradually improving and he continues with his planned treatment,” he stressed.

“Before lunch he went to the little chapel in the private apartment, where he met in prayer and received the Eucharist,” he added in the statement.

Pope Francis at the end of the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on March 29, 2023. © AFP

The respiratory difficulties presented by the religious leader generated new concerns about his state of health, especially due to his advanced age.

Italian news agency ANSA, citing unnamed hospital sources, reported that doctors rule out “for now” heart problems and pneumonia.

The Vatican, for its part, reported that the pope is not infected with Covid-19, but has not communicated when Francis could leave the hospital.

The Pope says he is moved by the displays of affection

Separately, the pontiff issued a message through his Twitter account, in which he noted that he is “moved by the many messages received in these hours” and thanked “the closeness and prayer.”

I am moved by the numerous messages that I have received in these hours; I thank everyone for their closeness and their prayers. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) March 30, 2023



Meanwhile, supporters in St. Peter’s Square prayed for a speedy recovery.

“We hope that he will recover soon and celebrate Easter Mass,” said a Tanzanian nun, identified as Sister Faustina.

In his native Argentina, to which he has not returned since his election as pope a decade ago, parishioners also prayed for his health.

“Day by day, with intense work, unique in a Supreme Pontiff, he spends his life for the service of the Church (…) That is why we pray without alarm for the pope’s health, because we know that this is a short pause,” he said. Father Alejandro Russo, rector of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Buenos Aires, to his congregation.

The alarms for the health of the Vatican leader went off again because Francis occasionally has trouble breathing and is exposed to some difficulties, since part of a lung was removed when he was 20 years old and preparing to be a priest in Argentina. .

In addition, Francisco suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon. A part of this organ was removed at the Gemelli hospital in 2021.

His recent hospitalization has revived speculation about a possible resignation for health reasons, following the historic precedent of his predecessor Benedict XVI, who died last December.

However, Francisco has indicated that he would only do so if he were seriously incapacitated.

For now, it is in doubt whether the pontiff will lead the activities of the Catholic Church for Palm Sunday and next Holy Week, between April 2 and 9.

With Reuters, AP and EFE