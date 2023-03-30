Amazon announced i free games for PC for members of Amazon Prime Gaming which will be made available in installments over the course of the month April 2023. Below you will find the complete list of titles and on which dates you can redeem them:

April 6th

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Ninja Commandos

Art of Fighting 3

April 13th

The Beast Inside

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

Crossed swords

Ghost Pilots

April 20th

beholder 2

Terraformers

Metal Slugs 4

Ninja Masters

April 27th

Looking fo Aliens

grime

Sengoku

Magician Lord

Among the free titles of April 2023, Wolfenstein: The New Order stands out, the popular shooter by MachineGames released in 2014, which Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to obtain from April 6, thus receiving a key to redeem on GOG. For the more nostalgic then there is Metal Slug 4, while if you like Metroidvania you might also be interested in Grime.

To get the titles reserved for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers, simply visit the official website of the platform a this addresslog in with your Amazon credentials and click the “Redeem” button next to each free content.

What do you think of Amazon Prime Gaming’s April 2023 line-up?