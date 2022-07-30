Rome (agencies)

Pope Francis announced yesterday that he would not rule out resigning as head of the Catholic Church. “The door is open,” the 85-year-old told reporters as he returned to Rome from a visit to Canada. “It’s a very normal option.” The Pope, who holds Argentine citizenship, added that he is not considering resigning now, but that does not mean that he cannot begin the day after tomorrow. The Pope also spoke about his health, saying that in the past six days, he could barely take a few steps, and was in a wheelchair most of the time. The Pope suffers from a knee injury. He added, “I don’t think that I can continue with the same pace of travel, as I was before.” He explained that his knee problem can only be solved with surgery, but he does not want to undergo surgery again, after the previous surgery he underwent to treat colon problems a little more than a year ago. He stated that he still wanted to travel, and that his trips might have to be planned on a slightly smaller scale.