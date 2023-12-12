Disadvantaged students in the Region are 9.4 times more likely to repeat than those with a high socioeconomic level with equal academic performance, which constitutes the most unequal ratio by autonomous community, according to the study 'Everything you need to know about PISA 2022 about equity. Educational equity in Spain and its autonomous communities in PISA 2022', prepared by Esade and Save the Children, collected by Europa Press.

Specifically, with equal academic performance, 25% of children with the lowest socioeconomic level in the Region of Murcia are 9.4 times more likely to repeat a grade than the 25% of children with the highest socioeconomic level, a rate higher than the national average (3.7) and the highest by community, followed at a distance by La Rioja (7.8) and Castilla y León (7.5).

Furthermore, the probability of repeating a year with equal performance among the most disadvantaged students and those with the highest socioeconomic level worsened in the Region of Murcia compared to 2018 (when it stood at 4.9). Specifically, the report reveals that repeating a year in Spain “continues to be unfair”, since with the same score in mathematics, a student from a disadvantaged background is almost 4 times more likely to repeat than another high socioeconomic student, something that did not change since 2018, and which places the country with the second highest gap in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Thus, repetition is “more unequal” in all communities compared to the OECD average, led by the Region of Murcia, La Rioja and Castilla y León, with “a considerable worsening since 2018” that is also recorded in Navarra, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. On the other side, there are the Valencia Community, Extremadura and Castilla la Mancha, with a less unequal course repetition.

Regarding the migrant origin of the students, in Spain a first or second generation migrant student has 1.9 times the probability of having repeated a year compared to a native student, a difference slightly lower than the OECD average.

In the specific case of the Region of Murcia, the probability of repeating an immigrant student is multiplied by 4 compared to a student of native origin, which represents an increase compared to the 2018 rate (1.7) and the third highest elevated by communities, only lower than those of Extremadura (4.2) and Castilla y León (4.1). On the other side are the Canary Islands Galicia and Aragón, with low differences in the probabilities of repeating between native students and students of immigrant origin.

National data



Spanish students are twice as likely to have repeated a grade at age fifteen as girls with equal academic performance. The Report of the Program for Comprehensive Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 reveals that in Spain there is a gender inequality of 10 points on average between boys and girls in Mathematics, above the OECD (8.9 points).

With respect to inequalities by migrant origin, the results show that a student of migrant origin (first or second generation) scores on average 32.5 points less on the PISA Mathematics test than one of national origin, but this gap is reduced to 6.6 points discounting the effect of socioeconomic inequality between both groups.

The study carried out by Esade and Save the Children based on PISA data concludes that students with low socioeconomic status are almost four times more likely to repeat a year than their equivalent in high-level PISA scores, something that has not changed since 2018 and which places Spain at the head of the OECD.

In this context, it specifies that the difference in performance in Mathematics can be explained because the socioeconomic level in Spain is 16%, similar to the OECD average, and has not changed substantially compared to 2018. At the regional level, Asturias (20 %), the Basque Country and Murcia (18%) who have greater inequality.

Proposals to improve equality



To improve equal opportunities and educational equity in Spain, the Esade and Save the Children study proposes a “much more determined” commitment than up to now to individualized support and reinforcement tutoring or in small groups, both during school hours as outside of it; and improve access to quality Early Childhood Education from 0 to 3 years of age for boys and girls with low socioeconomic status and of migrant origin.

The research also aims to promote teacher training focused on “greater effectiveness” and practical skills in classroom management in heterogeneous classes, as well as training “associated with reflecting and changing beliefs and pedagogical practices related to grade repetition”; and implement measures against school segregation in the autonomous communities to reduce the concentration of disadvantaged, migrant and gypsy students.

Finally, the study defends supporting long school days, ensuring free school supplies, dining room and transportation for boys and girls in poverty and their access to sufficient scholarships that promote their permanence in the educational center and their continuity in education. post-obligatory.