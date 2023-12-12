There would have been a charge for admission to events promoted with public money, coming from Pix amendments passed on by the deputy

The federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) would be involved in a scheme involving million-dollar shows promoted with public money and without bidding. According to Fabrício Ferreira de Oliveira, a former advisor to the congressman, the events were held in Ituiutaba (MG), Janones' electoral stronghold. The information is from the portal Metropolises.

Fabrício Ferreira de Oliveira was responsible for providing information to the PF (Federal Police) and the PGR (Attorney General's Office) about an alleged “rachadinha” scheme (salary transfer to employees) that had been carried out by the deputy. On December 4, the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luiz Fux opened investigation to investigate the case. Janones denies this and says that he actually proposed a kitty” to help pay off personal debts.

The mayor of Ituiutaba is Leandra Guedes (Avante), former advisor to Janones. According to the Metropolisesshe would also be involved in the salary refund scheme.

The former advisor stated that the city hall hired musical attractions for millions of dollars. According to him, there is “strong evidence of embezzlement of public funds”, since the amount to fund the events was obtained through the so-called “Pix amendments”, individual amendments imposed through special transfers. These resources would be allocated to the city by Janones.

According to Oliveira, a private group linked to the deputy would have profited from the sale of tickets and drinks at events organized by the city hall. This group would have family ties with the congressman. Among the names hired for the events would be Gusttavo Lima, Jorge & Mateus, Alok, Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano and Simone.

Ticket sales would also be part of the scheme. The former advisor said that access to half of the space allocated for the event was free. In the other half, entrance tickets were sold “as if it were a cabin”. As these are events paid for with public funds, charging for tickets is prohibited.

To the Metropolises, the mayor and deputy denied any irregularities. O Power360 He looked for Janones, but there was no position on the case. The digital newspaper contacted Ituiutaba City Hall by email, which did not respond until the publication of this text. The space remains open.