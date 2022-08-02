Yes, in England statistics are also made on … insults. Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were the two main targets of the insults on Twitter, according to a study conducted by Ofcom (the UK telecoms regulator) and broadcast by the BBC.

The two Manchester United players are not the only ones on their team to be particularly targeted: half of the abuses recorded last season were in fact directed at just 12 players, including eight from United. Among them there is also Paul Pogba, the new Juventus player is ninth in this unpleasant ranking. Ofcom’s analysis of 2.3 million tweets in the first half of last season revealed nearly 60,000 offensive messages, affecting seven out of ten Premier League players. The report identified two spikes in the frequency of offensive tweets. The first came the day Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United. On August 27, 2021, three times more tweets were written than on any other day (188,769), of which 3,961 were offensive. On that day, the five-time Golden Ball was mentioned in 90% of all tweets aimed at Premier footballers.