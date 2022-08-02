Britain | A man tried to scare Queen Elizabeth with a crossbow – he is accused of treason

An Englishman who walked around Windsor Castle with a crossbow on Christmas Day is accused of treason.

20 years old an Englishman has been charged with treason after he tried to “intimidate” the Queen Elizabeth96, last Christmas Day.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

The man had been carrying a crossbow when he was apprehended outside Windsor Castle. He hadn’t broken into buildings.

In addition to treason, the man is accused of threatening to kill and possessing a weapon.

More specifically, he may be held liable under Britain’s 1842 Treason Act. The law covers assaults on the Queen and possession of a firearm or other instrument capable of harm with intent to injure or intimidate in her presence.

The man is still in custody. The trial begins on August 17.