Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | A man tried to scare Queen Elizabeth with a crossbow – he is accused of treason

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

An Englishman who walked around Windsor Castle with a crossbow on Christmas Day is accused of treason.

20 years old an Englishman has been charged with treason after he tried to “intimidate” the Queen Elizabeth96, last Christmas Day.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

The man had been carrying a crossbow when he was apprehended outside Windsor Castle. He hadn’t broken into buildings.

In addition to treason, the man is accused of threatening to kill and possessing a weapon.

More specifically, he may be held liable under Britain’s 1842 Treason Act. The law covers assaults on the Queen and possession of a firearm or other instrument capable of harm with intent to injure or intimidate in her presence.

The man is still in custody. The trial begins on August 17.

#Britain #man #scare #Queen #Elizabeth #crossbow #accused #treason

See also  News in Russian | 40 years of "useless" work
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nintendo Addresses Rumors Related to Switch Price Hike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.