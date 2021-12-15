Ponferradina and Ibiza the faces just two weeks after doing it in league, although this time the circumstances are very different (follow the game live on AS.com). To begin, the stage jumps from the Balearic island to the fog and cold of Bierzo, and also both coaches will present different teams those who were measured in Can Misses in a match that ended with Deportiva victory thanks to a goal from Naranjo, absent today due to injury.

The berciano team He arrives at this game with the blow that involves the loss of Jon Pérez Bolo’s mother, produced this Tuesday, but also with the incentive to improve the statistics of the Basque coach in the Cup, where he has not managed to reach the third round since he arrived at Ponferradina. The Blue and Whites add five games in a row without losing and want to extend the streak at least until the Christmas holidays, taking along the prize of taking on a First in the next round.

As for the eleven that Ponferradina can present, Sergi Puig will reoccupy the goal as you already did before Cacereño, while the only doubt in defense is on the right side between Paris adot and Ivan rodriguez. The rest of the positions are counted beans, taking into account Pascanu’s sanction and the injuries of Adri Castellano and Ríos Reina, so Amo, Copete and Pujol will complete the rear. In front, Paul anton Y Christian they would form in the center, with Zalazar and Saverio on the wings, Saúl in the midfielder and Edu Espiau as a center forward.

For its part, UD Ibiza He reaches this second round after drawing one last weekend in La Liga against Girona. What’s more, defeat is in the minds of the Ibizan team suffered in the domestic championship against Ponferradina (0-1) with a controversial penalty. The islanders want to take revenge and pass the tie of a tournament that has brought many joys to the club in recent campaigns.

In front of Gironto the Ibiza recovered goal and offensive baggage. And he remained firm in his defensive solidity, since the conceded goal came back when the rival transformed a maximum penalty, as had happened in the other two previous league games played at home. It will be necessary to see if the Balearic Islands give continuity, in the KO competition, to the good feelings offered against Girona.

Juan Carlos Carcedo, coach of the celestial block, stated that they go “with a lot of desire” to Ponferrada, but he also pointed out what he will do some changes in the team. The objective is to distribute minutes among all the players in the squad. The coach will be able to count on all his players for this match. Among them the Cordoba Javi Lara, who has not played for a month due to an inopportune injury that cut his consolidation in the starting team. Lara He will be in the call and everything indicates that he will play in Ponferrada, where he already did it wearing the Deportiva shirt, so that he can get back to the desired rhythm of competition because he is an important player in the Ibiza scheme, both for quality as for seniority.

After leaving the Pitch, Ibiza goes now for all against a Ponferradina that is having an excellent season. The challenge is enormous.

Possible electives and technical data sheet

Ponferradine: Sergi Puig; Paris Adot, Amo, Copete, Pujol; Paul Anton, Cristian; Zalazar, Saúl, Saverio; and Edu Espiau. Substitutes: Amir, Lucho García, Iván Rodríguez, Dani Ojeda, Agus Medina, Erik Morán, Sergi Enrich, Yuri, Becerra and Dani Romera.

Ibiza: Álex Domínguez; Fran Grima, Goldar, Rubén, Morillas, Diop, Appin; Javi Lara, Ekain, Bogusz; and Castel. Substitutes: Germán, Juan Ibiza, Javi Vázquez, Cifuentes, Escobar, Manu Molina, Nono, Miki Villar, Davo, Guerrero and Cristian Herrera.

Referee: Iglesias Villanueva (Galicia).

Stadium: The Toralín.

Hour: 8:00 p.m. (Footters).

Ups and downs

Ríos Reina, Adri Castellano and Naranjo, injured, and Pascanu, sanctioned, will not be in the Ponferradina. Javi Lara returns to Ibiza after his injury.

Keys

Challenge. The Ponferradina has not managed to get into the third round of the Cup with Bolo, something that will try to overcome tonight.

Changes. Deportiva will make changes to the eleven, although less than expected due to the injury of Adri Castellano, who was aiming to start.

Rematch. At Ibiza they want to take revenge for the defeat suffered in the league against Ponferradina at Can Misses.

Strong at home. The blue team has shown that it is a tough block as a visitor.

Aces to follow

Edu Espiau. The Canarian forward has an opportunity to claim himself in the Copa del Rey and he will not want to miss it.

Bogusz. Ibiza needs the best version of the Polish player, who must wake up.