Pompeu Fabra files the case of its two professors who received bonuses without permission from the center

The Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) has decided to file the case regarding two of its professors who for years received high bonuses from large companies while they had a regime of exclusive dedication to the university.

Last March, elDiario.es revealed that two prestigious economics professors from the center, José García Montalvo and Teresa García-Milà, were receiving salaries of up to 300,000 euros per year for participating in the boards of directors of Abanca and Repsol without at any time requesting the university the compatibility of both tasks.

The case was reported to the Anti-Fraud Office of Catalonia (OAC), which considered that the incompatibilities of Montalvo and Garcia-Milà were “absolute” and pointed out “indications of fraud or corruption” in the combination of both tasks without due permission from the university.

Antifrau urged the university to notify it of what measures it had taken regarding the two teachers, while closing the case by verifying that both had moved to a part-time regime when they learned that they had been reported to this entity.

The university opened an internal investigation last March, entrusted to a law professor. The academic proposed in his report to archive the case because, although he admitted that both teachers should have requested compatibility, he considered that “the guilt criterion” necessary to “accompany the commission of disciplinary infractions” was not met.

The rector of the UPF, Eulàlia de Nadal, decided last week to archive the case, as announced this Friday The Country.

The two professors who received bonuses have and have had positions of responsibility within the Pompeu Fabra structure. Montalvo is a member of the university’s Governing Council, until mid-February he was Commissioner for Scientific Policy and has recently been appointed representative of the UPF in a consortium and various foundations.

Garcia-Milà directs the Barcelona School of Economics, an institution formed by the UPF, the Autonomous University, the Institute of Economic Analysis of the CSIC and the Center for Research in International Economics (also linked to the UPF). Both have also been vice-chancellors in the past.

Both teachers assured this newspaper in March that in the past they asked for permission “informally” from Pompeu Fabra and were told that there was no problem in combining their attendance at the respective boards of directors with full-time dedication.