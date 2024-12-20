12/20/2024



With her second regional budgets of the legislature recently approved, Isabel Díaz Ayuso appeared this Friday in the Madrid Assembly to respond to Pedro Sánchez, who on Thursday, after learning of the UCO report on the email between her partner’s defense and The Prosecutor’s Office assured that many should apologize to the State Attorney General because it was found that there were no messages on their cell phone, after having been deleted. “Mr. Sánchez, you must resign,” Ayuso said. “You are a shame for Spain,” he stressed.

«Today we learned that the State Attorney General deleted the messages from his mobile phone, left it to zero, to deceive the Civil Guard with the sole objective of hiding the commission of a possible crime, for which he is accused. And that is what Sánchez and his Government are applauding today,” said the Madrid president during her appearance in the regional Parliament.

On Thursday, through social networks, Ayuso accused Sánchez of being a “coward.” “More and more evidence is emerging of the operation organized with the entire State apparatus, which Sánchez controls, against a political adversary,” warned the president of the Community of Madrid, referring to the report of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard that concludes that La Moncloa had access to the email between the defense of the Madrid president’s partner and the Prosecutor’s Office, by which the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, is being investigated, before it was published in the press.

The PP of Madrid has demanded the immediate resignation of Sánchez: “He is a dictator who does not respect not only the limits of his position, but the very basis of the Rule of Law.”