US media claims that Russia is supposedly 70% ready to invade Ukraine is an example of American propaganda. On February 6, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, expressed this opinion on his Twitter page.

“Another creation of the US propaganda war. Nameless representatives, undisclosed sources, no evidence. And as we all saw, if you openly question such fakes, then you will not get answers and you will be known as an apologist for Russia, ”he commented on the publications of the American media.

Earlier on Sunday, The Washington Post, citing “numerous anonymous intelligence sources,” said Russia had “drawn to the borders” about 70% of its military forces to “invade” Ukraine.

So, according to the sources of the publication, 83 Russian battalion tactical groups, numbering about 750 military personnel each, are allegedly located on the Russian-Ukrainian border, 14 more groups are on the way.

Western politicians and media representatives continue to spread numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.

On Feb. 5, Bloomberg released a text referring to Russia’s alleged “invasion” of Ukraine, and removed it soon after. The journalists later posted a post in which they apologized for the incident, calling it a mistake.

The Russian side has repeatedly refuted allegations of an alleged “invasion” of Ukraine.

Later that day, the German tabloid Bild published a report by unnamed secret services about Russia’s alleged “plan” to annex Ukraine. The article cites a commentary by the Russian Embassy in Germany, where the statements made by the publication are called “a strange mixture of speculation and rumors.”

At the same time, on February 3, the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, made a statement that Russia was allegedly preparing a video that would show an attack on it by Ukraine.

However, he was unable to provide any evidence of the preparation of the video and disclose what kind of information the US authorities have on this subject. Price asked journalists to take the State Department’s word for it.

The Russian side has repeatedly noted that troops are moving across its territory. On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow “does not and cannot have any intentions” to attack Ukraine. He stressed that all measures for the combat training of troops are carried out within Russian territory.