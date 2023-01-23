Mexico City.- The beloved and famous comedian, Leopoldo Roberto García Peláez Benítez, better located in the Mexican Republic and outside the Mexican borders as Polo Polo, died this Monday, January 23 of natural causes.

For many years the whereabouts of this character who changed Mexican humor for being the first ‘standopero’ with black humor, double meaning, and a person that others learned from him for beginning a successful career since the 60s, today leaves a hollow in the heart of the national people.

For years Polo Polo remained among the first places in comedy due to his original way of presenting himself on stage as a unique man and always with his feet on the ground that new generations began to know about him thanks to his caricature.

Being Leopoldo Roberto García Peláez Benítez, he was a person with values ​​and full of vigor that his departure causes great pain and not only in the field of celebrities, but also in soccer, with that same passion to give his ‘shows’ he played as goalkeeper and encouraged América, a club he was fond of.

“Yes, I’ve always been a soccer fan, the truth is that I played quite well all my life, I was a goalkeeper, which is a very difficult position but a great one and I really loved it,” he told El Imparcial in an interview dating back to 2015.

“Once we played a little game with America, I remember that I had a lot of fun that day, playing with Enrique Borja and that whole generation was something very nice,” added Polo Polo in the same talk. Keeping him in mind as a simple and funny man will immortalize your memory.