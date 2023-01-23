In 2022, 371 animals were admitted to the wildlife rehabilitation center of the Department of Nature Management and the Environment of Moscow. This was reported on January 23 at site mayor of the capital.

“Half of them are inhabitants of central Russia: ducks, owls, gulls, foxes. There were also unusual guests: an African lion, a tiger, a puma, pheasants, budgerigars, finches, Amur forest cats, primates, exotic snakes, ”the publication says.

During the year, the center’s help desk hotline received more than 2.3 thousand calls. Most often, Muscovites reported about ducks, foxes and birds of prey. In total, 925 individuals were kept in rehabilitation in 2022, 90 of which returned to their natural environment.

On January 18, Sergey Burmistrov, head of the biodiversity conservation department of the Moscow Department of Natural Resources Management and Environmental Protection, said that Moscow was registering an increase in the number of complaints about foxes in the city. He noted that this is due to the mating season in animals, and advised public space employees to carefully examine the territories in order to prevent foxes from settling.