Here I will talk about jumps. Not the kind that politicians called “chapulines” give, who jump from one party to another with surprising impudence, impudence and self-confidence. I will speak of jumps, in the proper sense of the word. Of those who gave the Great Yompeto in the circus. He was the main star of the show; his act no one else in the world could do it. The show began, and the audience impatiently watched the clowns, the horsewoman, the man with the wire, the suggestive contortionists, the magician, the trapeze artists and jugglers. People anxiously awaited the main number of the show. The awaited moment finally arrived. After a fanfare in the style of Hollywood movies, the director of the show announced from the center of the floor in a bombastic voice: “Ladies and gentlemen.

This company is proud to present its exclusive artist: the one and only, the prodigious, the bold, the reckless, the man who defies death. Let us receive with great applause, ladies and gentlemen, the Great Yompeto!” The trumpeter sounded again, the drums and cymbals of the band, and with a gallant step the expected artist entered. He was dressed in a white velvet leotard and a blue silk cape embroidered with sequins, beads and beads, red satin slippers and a band on the forehead that showed an eagle in flight.With a slight bow, he thanked, hieratic, the ovation of the audience.

The master of ceremonies declared: “The Great Yompeto will go up to a springboard 10 meters high and from there he will dive into a barrel of water!”. The helpers put the barrel at the foot of the rope ladder. The artist would climb up it with agility, and on a small platform at the top she would take off his clothing, and throw it with a graceful gesture to his aid. The track manager asked, solemnly: “We ask the public to keep the most absolute silence, because the slightest distraction can cause the death of our artist.” He advanced the Great Yompeto to the end of the springboard; he concentrated deeply and after what seemed like an eternity he dove.

He fell into the very center of the barrel and then emerged, unscathed, to the cheers of the audience. “Now, ladies and gentlemen,” said the presenter, “the Great Yompeto will go up to a 15-meter-high springboard, and from there he will dive into a bucket of water!” That was not to be believed. An assistant placed the bucket, large, it must be admitted, of 10 liters. The athlete would climb up the ladder and stand on the springboard. It was not necessary for me to make the request to the public: the silence that followed was impressive. The diver threw himself, fell into the bucket and came out of it opening his arms in a gesture of triumph.

The applause he received was thunderous. The audience began to rise from their seats. What else could be seen after that? “Wait, ladies and gentlemen!” the ringmaster asked the people. “The Great Yompeto has not finished his performance! He will now climb a 20-meter high springboard and dive into a wet mop! “. My God! How could that be? The assistants no longer sat down. Standing up, they watched with fearful admiration as the diver climbed the ladder until he was almost out of sight in the heights. An attendant spread out the mop. And here comes Yompeto diving. He fell on the mop and got up battered and sore, broken ribs, bleeding from his nose and mouth. He asked furiously: “Who was the son of the soot that the mop squeezed out?” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

The Lord made the heavens and the earth.

(Before he made himself, to be able to make the heavens and the earth later).

He made the stars that fill the immensity of the cosmos: he made the sea with its little fish and gave life to the animals that inhabit the roundness of the globe.

Finally he made man.

The other creatures asked him, devastated:

– Lord, why did you do it?

From then on there were wars, hatred, destruction in the world. Man became man’s greatest enemy, and came to risk the very existence of his house.

The Lord said sadly:

-How could I do this?

And then he added, embarrassed:

-I won’t do it anymore.

MANGANITAS

by AFA

“. AMLO made her an elevator operator in the National Palace.”.

It must have been a chill

that President Obrador

drive the elevator.

He only knows how to go down.

