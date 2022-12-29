“The fault of the Second War was the Jews.” “No. The bicycles had it”. “Why the bicycles?” “And why the Jews?” The one who imagined this dialogue was Dino Segre, better known as Pitigrilli, an Italian writer from Turin. His novels, classified as pornographic, were required reading for many adolescents of his time, who held them with one hand when reading them.

A parody of Pitigrilli’s expression could be made and say: “The newspaper Reforma is to blame for the lack of doctors in the country.” “No. The molcajetes have it”. “Why the molcajetes?” “And why Reform?”. There is no doubt: López Obrador is bordering on the extremes of inconsistency by absurdly blaming others for his mistakes and nonsense. Having made Seguro Popular disappear is one of its biggest nonsense, which left millions of poor Mexicans without adequate medical care.

The lack of medicines, especially those necessary to treat cases of childhood cancer, has been the cause of numerous deaths that could well have been prevented. The reduction of their budgets means that public health institutions cannot adequately fulfill their function, and the ghostly Insabi, or whatever the name of that dream of doubtful efficiency, and even of doubtful existence, proves totally incapable of doing what which is done in Denmark. But López Obrador is never to blame for anything.

He does not admit his mistakes, and with paternal solicitude condones those of those who are related to him -the case of Yasmín Esquivel is the most recent example-, and he attributes all the ills of the country, even those of new creation, to previous governments, from Acamapixtli even Felipe Calderón (with Peña Nieto he is strangely oblivious).

Conservatives and neoliberalism irresponsibly share that responsibility. We therefore have an infallible President, incapable of making any mistake. No one should be surprised that one of these days the Holy Spirit asks for advice. A woman with few breasts, tabula rasa, is like a bed without a mattress or pillow. That statement is from Anatole France, whose writings, skeptical and heterodox, always lent themselves to controversy in their time. The mermaid with which that diver was conversing at the bottom of the sea did not have that lack. Her breasts were ivory and turgid, as well as upright, firm and provocative. That mermaid made us remember the singers that López Velarde sang for, those “with the brave chest empitating the shirt”.

The diver and the mermaid were in the middle of a loving dialogue, although only manually, when a terrifying shark was seen coming from afar. “Go away! the charming underwater creature said to the amused diver. Here comes my husband!” Jactancio Elátez, a presumptuous, narcissistic, fatuous and self-satisfied subject, went with a sex worker to the Kamawa Motel, where he occupied room number 210. After the lubricious trance that had led him there, the vain individual dressed and prepared to retire. .

His occasional partner told him: “And the money?” Boasting replied: “Don’t worry about that, beautiful. I am a gentleman. I do not charge”. Don Poseidón, a wealthy farmer, went to the city to make himself a suit. His friends recommended caution because, they told him, in the Capital there were thieves so skilled that they could steal his socks without taking off his shoes. The tailor the old man went to began to take his measurements. He measured her from the ankle to the crotch, and dictated to his assistant: “One hundred and one.” “Oh! exclaimed Don Poseidón with a painful accent. I already knew that something was going to be stolen from me!” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando Fuentes Aguirre

Crucita, the good woman who for many years served in our house, was saddened by the prolonged agony of Pope John Paul II. In those days the popular singer Rigo Tovar died. And Crucita commented full of feeling:

-Poor daddy! He was just waiting for Rigo to die so he could go with him! Days after Benedict XVI ascended the pontifical throne, Crucita asked me what I thought of the new Pope.

“It seems very good to me, Crucita,” I answered, somewhat surprised by the question.

“Well, look, not me,” she declared definitively.

-Why not? -I was surprised.

He explained:

-The other night I saw him say mass on TV, and he doesn’t know how to say it well. It will be just beginning.

Now I find out that the health of the pope emeritus is deteriorating day by day. The church to which I belong owes many things to Benedict, including the humility of renunciation. I ask the Lord – that of Juan Pablo and Rigo – that the agony of the great theologian be short and without pain. The memory of him will be unforgettable. Such is the memory of good men.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

by AFA

“. An actor will bring theater to prisons.

It seems to be quite alive.

When acting in prisons

on all occasions

You will have a captive audience.