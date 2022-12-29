“By the end of the year 2022, the population in Palestine, on the 1967 borders, reached about 5.4 million, with an annual increase of 2.4 percent,” the agency added in a statement.

“Nearly 7 million Palestinians still live in diaspora, dreaming of returning to their homeland, at a time when the Israeli occupation devours the land to establish more settlement units and isolates more than 2.2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” according to Reuters.

He added that the distribution of Palestinians is “5.4 million in the State of Palestine, more than a third of whom reside in the Gaza Strip, and about 1.7 million Palestinians in the 1948 lands, and approximately 6.4 million in Arab countries and about 761 thousand in foreign countries.”

The agency said in its statement, “It is expected that the number of Jews will reach 7.1 million by the end of 2022. Thus, the number of Palestinians and Jews in historical Palestine will equal by the end of this year, when the number of Palestinians and Jews will be about 7.1 million each.”

The PCBS statement also shows the great discrepancy in the unemployment rate between the West Bank, where it reaches 14 percent, and the Gaza Strip, where the figure rises to about 45 percent.